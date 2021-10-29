S. Korea's Spy Agency Dismisses Rumors of Kim Jong-un Body Double

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s intelligence agency says North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has lost some 20 kilograms of body weight but displayed no particular health issues.According to Representatives Kim Byung-kee and Ha Tae-keung who each represents the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition People Power Party at the National Assembly Intelligence Committee, the National Intelligence Service shared its analysis on Kim’s health during a closed-door session on Thursday.The lawmaker said that the NIS adamantly denied rumors that Kim used a body double in recent public appearances, rejecting such speculation as groundless. The agency said it has closely monitored the North Korean leader’s health via data collected through facial and body shape recognition, artificial intelligence and through other scientific and technological tools.The NIS said Kim appeared in public for 70 days this year so far, noting it marks an increase by 45 percent in his appearances from the same period a year earlier.Regarding his sister Kim Yo-jong’s recent promotion as a member of the State Affairs Commission(SAC), the South Korean intel agency said it is a well-matched title for her status, adding she is in charge of the North’s diplomatic and security affairs.