Economy

LG Electronics Posts over 18 Tln Won Quarterly Sales for 1st Time

Written: 2021-10-28 19:35:16Updated: 2021-10-28 19:59:31

LG Electronics posted record sales in the third quarter on the back of strong demands for television and other home appliances. 

The Seoul-based company said on Thursday that its sales in the July-September period stood at 18-point-eight trillion won, marking the first time the quarterly figure surpassed 18 trillion won. The previous record was 17-point-eight trillion won set in the first quarter. 

Compared to a year earlier, sales grew 22 percent. 

LG said its quarterly operating profit, however, declined nearly 50 percent on-year to 540-point-seven billion won due in part to costs related to recalls of General Motor's Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles. 

LG had to reimburse up to $1.9 billion for GM to recall the EVs due to fire risks caused by faulty batteries. LG supplied GM with battery modules that are made with cells from LG Energy Solution Ltd. 

Sales of LG televisions increased on-year by 13-point-nine percent to four-point-18 trillion won in the third quarter while revenue for other home appliances exceeded seven trillion won for the first time at seven-point-06 trillion won.
