Moon Arrives in Rome for Meeting with Pope, G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in arrived in Italy on Thursday for a meeting with Pope Francis and a summit with the leaders of the Group of 20(G20) nations.Moon and his wife Kim Jung-sook arrived at Leonardo da Vinci airport of Rome Thursday night, Korean time, for a nine-day Europe tour.The president will first make an official visit to the Holy See on Friday to meet Pope Francis and Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, marking Moon's second visit to the Vatican after his first in October 2018.The meeting with the pope is likely to discuss a potential papal visit to North Korea and ways to advance the Korean Peninsula peace process.The president will then attend the G20 Summit set for Saturday and Sunday in Rome before heading to the U.K. for COP26.There he will join world leaders at the UN climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday and Tuesday. Moon is expected to announce South Korea's revised target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030.The president will then make a state visit to Hungary and hold a summit with Hungarian President Janos Ader. He will also visit a monument in memory of South Koreans killed in a 2019 ferry sinking in Budapest.Moon additionally plans to hold a summit with leaders of the so-called Visegrad Group, which involves the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia. The president will return home next Friday.