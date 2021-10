Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop group BTS has won three nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards, one of the largest music award shows in the United States.Reuters said Thursday that BTS, whose single "Butter" ruled the Billboard singles charts for ten weeks this past summer, was nominated in three categories - Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Group and Favorite Pop Song for “Butter.”It is the first time BTS has been nominated for Artist of the Year. Foreign media said that the group made history by becoming the first Asian artists to receive the nomination.BTS will compete for the coveted top prize against Ariana Grande, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.This is the fourth consecutive year that BTS has received nominations for the American Music Awards.