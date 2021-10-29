Menu Content

Economy

Industrial Output, Consumption Rebound in September

Photo : YONHAP News

Industrial output and consumption rebounded for the first time in three months in September thanks to growth in the service sector amid the rising vaccination rate. 

Statistics Korea said on Friday that the index of the nation’s overall industrial production came to 113-point-one in September, up one-point-three percent from the previous month. 

Industrial output grew after decreasing for the past two months. 

The rebound is attributed to a rise in production in the service sector, which grew one-point-three percent on-month.

However, production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries declined zero-point-eight percent on-month in September, decreasing for the second consecutive month. In particular, production in manufacturing dropped zero-point-nine percent due to a global chip shortage. 

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, rose two-point-five percent on-month in September, the largest gain since March.  

Facility investment dropped one percent on-month, decreasing for the second straight month.
