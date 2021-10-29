US Official: US Conducting In-depth Review of War-Ending Declaration

Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. official reportedly said on Thursday that the United States is conducting an in-depth review on declaring a formal end to the Korean War.Mark Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of state for Korea and Japan, reportedly made the remark in a meeting with Lee Seok-hyun, vice chairman of South Korea's National Unification Advisory Council.Lee quoted Lambert as saying that the U.S. government is reviewing the matter at the working level from various angles. Lee added that North Korea currently appears to have no intent for dialogue with the U.S.Lambert's remarks come after White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan hinted at possible differences between Seoul and Washington on the declaration.Sullivan said on Tuesday that the two sides may have somewhat different perspectives on the precise sequence, timing or conditions for different steps.