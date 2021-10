Photo : YONHAP News

Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Peter Chung Soon-taek the new archbishop of Seoul and the apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Pyongyang.With the appointment conducted on Thursday, Chung was officially promoted.Chung said he feels a great sense of responsibility and with many prayers he can carry on the path of his predecessors.Born in Daegu in 1961, Chung was ordained a priest of the Order of Discalced Carmelites in 1992. In 2000, he went to Rome where he earned a master’s degree in biblical studies at the Pontifical Biblical Institute. Upon returning home, he served in various posts before being appointed auxiliary bishop of Seoul in 2013.Chung will succeed Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung, who is said to have expressed his intent to step down after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75.