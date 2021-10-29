Remains of Ex-Pres. Roh Likely to be Laid to Rest in Tongil Dongsan Plaza in Paju

Photo : YONHAP News

The remains of former President Roh Tae-woo are expected to be laid to rest within a plaza in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, but will lay in state within a temple until a final burial spot is completed.According to government and Paju city officials on Thursday, Roh’s family has essentially decided on interring Roh within the Tongil Dongsan plaza and are discussing details with the city and the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.In a statement earlier in the day, the interior ministry said Roh’s remains will lay in state at the Geomdan Temple in Paju following the late president’s funeral on Saturday at the Olympic Park Peace Square in Seoul’s Songpa District.Roh’s family is said to have wanted to inter Roh’s remains in the Tongil Dongsan plaza to honor his wish for the reunification of the two Koreas.Meanwhile, a committee that will manage Roh’s state funeral is to be made up of 353 members, or a sixth of the committee that supervised the funeral of former President Kim Young-sam in 2015.