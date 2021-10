Photo : YONHAP News

A psychiatric ward in a hospital in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, has reported 117 COVID-19 cases in the past two days.According to Changwon City on Friday, three hospital staff tested positive on Thursday and 114 more cases were found on Friday. Of the 117 infected, 110 are patients and seven are hospital employees.The latest cases are considered to be breakthrough cases as all patients in the ward received two vaccine doses in May and June.Changwon City has imposed cohort isolation on the psychiatric ward and is strengthening quarantine efforts around the ward.A city official said the city is investigating the transmission routes while dismissing concerns of this leading to a cluster in the community.