Son Heung-min, Ji So-yun Selected Candidates for Best Players by IFFHS

Photo : YONHAP News

Two South Koreans have been included on the lists of candidates for world’s best player selected by The International Federation of Football History and Statistics(IFFHS), which chronicles the history of football.Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was included on the list of 32 candidates for World's Best Man Player disclosed by the IFFHS on its website Thursday.Son, who was the only South Korean player that made the list, had previously been named the best male Asian football player for 2020 by the IFFHS.Son will be competing for the award against world stars, including last year’s winner Robert Lewandowski as well as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.Meanwhile, Ji So-yun of Chelsea FC was among the 38 candidates for World's Best Woman Player. She was also the only South Korean to make the list which included last year’s winner Pernille Harder as well as Fran Kirby and Samantha Kerr.The IFFHS will celebrate the winners of the Awards 2021 in all categories next month.