Commercial Carriers to Expand Int'l Flights amid 'With COVID-19'

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic commercial carriers will expand international flights in line with the nation's gradual transition into living with COVID-19 starting next month.Flagship carrier Korean Air will resume flights to Hawaii three times a week from Wednesday, and once a week to both Sydney and Auckland. Flights to Guam were expanded from once to twice a week earlier this month.Asiana Airlines will increase flights to Bangkok from three times a week to daily, and gradually increase those to Singapore, which Seoul recently signed a "travel bubble" agreement with, to five times a week by December.Flights to Guam and Saipan will also increase to twice a week in December.Low-cost carriers will expand flights to Southeast Asia, such as Jeju Air, which plans to operate chartered routes to Chiang Mai, Thailand, from November 5, for people traveling to play golf in the region.Air Seoul will resume flights to Guam, operating twice a week, starting December 23.