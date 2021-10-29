‘N. Korea Acquired ICBM Capability through Series of Failures’

Photo : YONHAP News

The second most senior U.S. general said North Korea was able to acquire inter-continental ballistic missile(ICBM) nuclear capability by learning from their mistakes.According to CNN, Air Force Gen. John Hyten, the outgoing vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the assessment during a Defense Writers Group roundtable on Thursday.Hyten said, rather than emulating his father and killing scientists and engineers when they failed, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un encouraged them to learn from their failures. This enabled the 118th biggest economy in the world to gain ICBM capabilities.While continuing to express concern over America's "brutal" bureaucracy that has slowed down its military development, Hyten said the speed of China's development is "stunning."This follows Beijing's test launches of a hypersonic missile in July and August, in comparison to Washington's failed test a week ago.Hyten echoed Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's characterization of China as a "pacing threat," saying its pace and trajectory are expected to surpass those of the U.S. and Russia. He then urged the U.S. and its allies to change the game.