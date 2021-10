Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, 22 commercial carriers from the European Union(EU) can freely operate regular flights to and from South Korea's Incheon International Airport without nationality restrictions.According to the foreign ministry on Friday, South Korea and the EU's horizontal aviation agreement, signed in June of last year, will take effect on Monday.The agreement allows any EU airline to fly to South Korea from any EU member state, rather than restricting them to travel to and from their country of ownership under Seoul's bilateral air services agreements with individual EU members.Officials in Seoul expect the agreement to help expand airline routes with the EU, as well as travelers' right to choose among airlines.