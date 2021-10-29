Oldest Korean Martial Arts Manual to be Named State-Designated Treasure

Photo : KBS News

The oldest surviving Korean martial arts manual owned by the Suwon Hwaseong Museum, the Muyejebo, will be named a state-designated treasure.The Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) on Friday announced an advanced notice for the designations of seven cultural properties, including the manual compiled during the reign of King Seonjo in 1598.The Muyejebo contains information in both Chinese characters and Hangeul on ways to produce various weapons and on combat training based on the military strategies of China's Ming Dynasty during the Imjin War.The cultural agency also announced the planned designations of three volumes of Buddhist texts and scriptures, two statues; one of a Bodhisattva and the other of an Amitabha Buddha, and a painting of the Vairocana Triad and their kin located at a Buddhist temple.The agency will finalize the designations after collecting public opinions and conducting a panel review over the next 30 days.