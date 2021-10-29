Schools, Kindergartens Nationwide to Fully Resume In-Class Learning on Nov. 22

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean students attending kindergarten to high school nationwide will fully resume in-class learning starting November 22.According to the Education Ministry on Friday, the return of all students to classrooms fall in line with the nation's transition to living with COVID-19.In-class learning, however, will fully resume in three weeks to allow time for preparation and in consideration of the annual university and college entrance exam scheduled for November 18.Outdoor activities will resume at kindergartens, while small group activities, such as debates, will be permitted in elementary to high schools.Despite the gradual return to normal routines and activities, including the end of classroom density restrictions, the ministry plans to maintain as many quarantine regulations as possible, allowing schools to independently make relevant decisions.Students in the Seoul metropolitan area will be required to continue wearing masks and will be tested upon showing symptoms.