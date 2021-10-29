DP Pres. Nominee Lee to Push for Universal COVID-19 Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung said Friday that he will push for more universal COVID-19 relief payout to all citizens.Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the National Assembly on the government plan to transition into life with COVID-19, Lee said state-level payouts have not been enough considering the financial burden on the public.The former governor said that he proposed at least one million won for the payout in the early days of the pandemic, noting that only a portion of that amount was approved. He added that this is far smaller compared to other countries in proportion to gross domestic income.Lee said an appropriate figure is under discussion and that measures will first be sought during the regular Assembly session with the possibility of another extra budget to secure sufficient funds.He also urged raising the lower limit in compensation payments for small businesses affected by restrictions, adding that South Korea should examine if its compensation policies are on par with other countries.