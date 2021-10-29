PPP Rep. Hong Unveils Presidential Campaign Pledges on Reforming Politics

Menu Content

Written: 2021-10-29 15:43:15Updated: 2021-10-29 15:55:34

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential hopeful Hong Joon-pyo has announced seven campaign pledges aimed at reforming politics.

In a press conference at his campaign office in Yeouido, Seoul, on Friday, Hong promised to carry out sweeping reforms, overhauling the existing power structure, the government organization and political system.

He vowed to abolish the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) set up by the incumbent Moon Jae-in administration and separate the National Office of Investigation from the police to create a unified investigative bureau similar to the U.S.’ FBI.

Hong also pledged to introduce a four-year presidential term with the possibility of reelection as well as a House and Senate system for the parliament.

He envisions a 50-member Senate and 150-strong House, while scrapping proportional representation. He also wants to strip lawmakers of their exemption privileges from arrest and make them subject to public recalls.

If he becomes president, Hong said he will include these plans in a constitutional amendment bill and push them as campaign pledges for the 2024 general election.
