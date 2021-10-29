'Apartment Prices in Greater Seoul Area Fall for 1st time in 7 Months'

Photo : YONHAP News

Average prices of apartments in Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province have all dropped simultaneously for the first time in seven months as the government continuously unveiled measures to stabilize housing prices.According to Land Ministry data obtained and released by Representative Kim Hoi-jae of the ruling Democratic Party on Friday, the average market price of apartments in Seoul stood at 12-point-77 million won per square meter this month, down by 14-point-one percent from last month.The average market price of apartments in Gyeonggi Province and Incheon dropped nine-point-five percent and four-point-six percent, respectively, to six-point-06 million won and five-point-16 million won.It is the first decline in four months for the average in Seoul , while those of Gyeonggi and Incheon both fell for the second month in a row.It marks the first time in seven months that prices in the three capital regions saw a drop at the same time.