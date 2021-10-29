80% of S. Korean Population Received at Least One Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has administered first shots of COVID-19 vaccines to 80 percent of its population.The state-run vaccination task force said on Friday that, as of 4 p.m., 41-point-08 million people have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It amounts to four fifths of the nation’s population, which totals 51-point-35 million.It said South Korea is now the fifth country among members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) to reach the milestone, following Portugal, Iceland, Spain and Chile.After launching the inoculation program in late February, the nation reached 50 percent of the first-shot vaccination rate on August 21 and surpassed 70 percent on September 17.The percentage of those fully vaccinated among the population stood at 74-point-three percent as of 4 p.m. Only two OECD nations--Portugal and Iceland--have so far exceeded 80 percent.