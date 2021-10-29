S. Korea's Moon Meets Pope Francis, Proposes Visit to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed that Pope Francis visit North Korea.Moon advocated the papal visit when he met the Holy Father at the Vatican on Friday, saying that he would like to see the pontiff next time on the Korean peninsula, according to Presidential Spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.Moon said if the pope has a chance to visit the North, it will serve as a momentum for peace on the Korean peninsula, adding that South Koreans have high hopes about his possible trip to Pyongyang.In response, Pope Francis said he is willing to go should the North send an official invitation, in order to provide assistance and facilitate peace, underlining that the people of the two Koreas are brothers that use the same language.Moon’s overtures are similar to ones made three years earlier during their first meeting in 2018. Pope Francis last visited South Korea in 2014, before Moon took office.While visiting the Holy See in October 2018, the South Korean leader delivered a verbal invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Pope Francis at time said he was willing to visit should the the communist regime send him an official invitation, but there was no further progress amid stalled denuclearization talks between the North and the U.S.Moon’s latest proposal was made on the first leg of his nine-day trip to Europe, which coincides with the Group of 20 (G20) Leaders' Summit in Rome slated for the weekend and the COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland next week.First Lady Kim Jung-sook, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, Unification Minister Lee In-young, Director of National Security Office Suh Hoon, and other officials and business leaders from Seoul accompanied him to the Vatican.The papal office also released a statement saying that both leaders shared their hopes that joint effort and good will may favor peace and development in the Korean peninsula, supported by solidarity and by fraternity.Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations, also attended the meeting.