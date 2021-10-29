COVID-19 Cases Top 2,000 for 3rd Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported over two thousand COVID-19 cases for a third straight day on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday that two-thousand-104 infections were confirmed throughout Friday, including 15 from overseas.The capital region accounts for 73-point-six percent of all new domestic cases including over 700 each in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province.It's the first time in 28 days that the Friday tally has topped two thousand.Experts believe the spike is due to eased quarantine measures ahead of a shift to the "living with COVID-19" scheme.Authorities remain on alert as the Halloween weekend can serve to spread the virus through various parties and events.Still, the first phase of the gradual transition is set to begin next week. Starting Monday, up to ten people can gather for private meetings in Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, regardless of their vaccination status. In non-capital areas, up to 12 people can gather.Operational hour restrictions for multipurpose facilities, including restaurants and coffee shops, will also be lifted.On the vaccine front, 80 percent of the population have received at least one dose, while 74-point-six percent are fully inoculated.