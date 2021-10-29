S. Korea, US Nuke Envoys Hold Phone Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States held phone talks on Friday and discussed Seoul's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said special representative Noh Kyu-duk and his counterpart Sung Kim held constructive consultations on North Korea-related issues including the end-of-war declaration and agreed on the need to stably manage Korean Peninsula affairs.The two sides agreed to continue close communication and coordination for a swift resumption of the Korean peace process.The phone conservation comes amid reports of differing views between the allies over the war-ending declaration.The ministry said the phone call was an extension of the envoys' face-to-face meetings held in Seoul and Washington earlier this month.On Wednesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Seoul and Washington may have "different perspectives on the precise sequence or timing or conditions for different steps" regarding the proposed declaration.A Seoul official on Thursday acknowledged differences, but said they can be bridged through diplomatic consultations.