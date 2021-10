Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will attend the Group of 20 summit in Rome on Saturday.In the summit's first official session concerning the global economy and public health, Moon is expected to discuss the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines with other world leaders and explain in detail South Korea's vision to become a global vaccine hub.The session will also address ways to achieve economic recovery and support low-income countries.A possible meeting between President Moon and U.S. President Joe Biden is being mentioned, but the presidential office in Seoul said that it's not determined.