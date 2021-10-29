Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Meet in Rome

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China met in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit and discussed Korean Peninsula affairs and ways to boost cultural exchanges.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi held talks for about 30 minutes on Friday evening local time. The two last met in mid-September when Wang visited Seoul.The ministry said the officials held candid and in-depth talks on the end-of-war declaration and reviving the Korea peace process.The two sides also agreed to step up cultural exchanges to promote understanding and friendship between the Korean and Chinese people as next year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.Chung in particular called for cooperation to facilitate exchanges in the cultural content sector. Wang also agreed to continue to work on the issue.The ministers also highly assessed that high-level exchanges had continued between the two countries despite the pandemic and agreed to expand communication to further advance their strategic cooperative partnership ties.