State Funeral Observed for Former President Roh

Photo : YONHAP News

A state funeral for former President Roh Tae-woo was held Saturday at the Olympic Park Peace Plaza in eastern Seoul.In a eulogy, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, who led the funeral committee, noted the former leader's accomplishments including the successful hosting of the 1988 Seoul Olympics and South and North Korea joining the United Nations at the same time.But he said Roh's failure to directly apologize to victims and bereaved families of the 1980 pro-democracy movement was regrettable.Kim hoped the ceremony serves as an occasion of reflection and a way toward truth, reconciliation and unity.Only family, funeral officials and key government figures were in attendance in light of the pandemic and the late president's wish to hold a simple and plain funeral.Some citizens protested near the site, objecting that a state funeral was being held for the controversial leader.Roh will be cremated and his remains temporarily kept at a Buddhist temple in Paju, Gyeonggi Province. Discussions will follow, but his burial site is likely to be at Unification Hill in Paju.Roh died on Tuesday aged 88.