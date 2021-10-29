'Squid Game' Hits 3 Bln Minutes in Weekly US Viewing Time

Photo : YONHAP News

Netflix hit Korean drama "Squid Game" was viewed for a cumulative three billion minutes in the United States in one week, according to the U.S. film news outlet Hollywood Reporter.Citing ratings agency Nielsen’s streaming chart, the report said that Squid Game posted substantial growth for a second straight week, chalking up three-point-26 billion minutes of watch time in the week of September 27 to October 3, far outdistancing any other title.The time is up from one-point-nine billion a week, marking an increase of 71 percent.It's also nearly three times the one-point-one billion minute of Netflix's "Midnight Mass," which came in second.Another outlet deadline.com said Squid Game is the first title among streamed content this year to surpass three billion minutes viewed in a week's span, and only the sixth title ever.