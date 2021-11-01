Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for 4th Day

Written: 2021-10-31 10:09:43Updated: 2021-10-31 11:59:38

COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported over two thousand COVID-19 cases for a fourth straight day.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that two-thousand-61 infections were confirmed throughout Saturday, raising the country's cumulative total to 364-thousand-700.

The daily tally dropped by 43 from the previous day but remained above two thousand for a fourth consecutive day. It is the first time in four weeks that a Sunday tally topped two thousand.

Authorities remain on alert over a possible resurgence of virus infections from the Halloween weekend and ahead of the implementation of measures to return to normalcy.

Of the new cases, two-thousand-52 were local infections, while nine were from overseas.

The capital region accounts for 78-point-six percent of all new domestic cases including over 700 each in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. Non-capital areas added 439 cases.

Nineteen deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-849. The fatality rate is zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is down by seven from the previous day to 332.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >