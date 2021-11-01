COVID-19 Cases Above 2,000 for 4th Day

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported over two thousand COVID-19 cases for a fourth straight day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Sunday that two-thousand-61 infections were confirmed throughout Saturday, raising the country's cumulative total to 364-thousand-700.The daily tally dropped by 43 from the previous day but remained above two thousand for a fourth consecutive day. It is the first time in four weeks that a Sunday tally topped two thousand.Authorities remain on alert over a possible resurgence of virus infections from the Halloween weekend and ahead of the implementation of measures to return to normalcy.Of the new cases, two-thousand-52 were local infections, while nine were from overseas.The capital region accounts for 78-point-six percent of all new domestic cases including over 700 each in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province. Non-capital areas added 439 cases.Nineteen deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-849. The fatality rate is zero-point-78 percent. The number of critically ill patients is down by seven from the previous day to 332.