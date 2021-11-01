Moon Holds Summit with Macron, Proposes Cooperation in Carbon Neutrality

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in Italy and discussed ways to promote substantive cooperation between the two countries.In the meeting held at the Nuvola Convention Center in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 summit, President Macron welcomed that South Korea raised its greenhouse gas reduction target, praising its efforts to respond to climate change.Earlier this month, South Korea decided to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from the 2018 levels by 2030, sharply raising its previous goal.In response, President Moon highly praised France for setting its 2050 carbon-neutral target with new legislation and proposed that the two nations cooperate in efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.The two leaders shared the view that France’s Indo-Pacific strategy and South Korea’s New Southern Policy have much in common in that they are based on openness and inclusiveness.Moon briefed Macron over the recent situation on the Korean Peninsula, stressing the need to swiftly resume dialogue between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the United States.Macron said France is willing to play its role and make contributions anytime to help resume dialogue with North Korea.