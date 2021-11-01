Moon, EU Leader Agree to Cooperate in Vaccine Supplies for Developing Countries

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday and discussed cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.In the meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, President Moon noted that South Korea and the European Union have closely cooperated in the fight against the pandemic.Moon said that sufficient vaccine supplies from abroad including Europe helped South Korea achieve its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of the population last week.The two leaders then agreed to jointly contribute to vaccine supplies for developing countries as well as a global vaccine supply.President Moon briefed on his government's North Korea policy and called for the EU's continued support for efforts to realize the complete denuclearization of the peninsula and establish peace in the region.The two leaders also discussed bilateral trade issues and agreed to enhance cooperation at various levels in response to climate change.