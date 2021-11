Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in briefly met with United States President Joe Biden on Saturday and told him about his proposal of a papal trip to North Korea in his meeting with Pope Francis.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a statement that Moon had a conversation with Biden ahead of the welcome ceremony of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy.Moon reportedly mentioned his meeting with the pope at the Vatican when he exchanged greetings with Biden for a couple of minutes at the Nuvola Convention Center in Rome.Moon told Biden that he asked Pope Francis to visit North Korea and that the Pope positively reacted to the offer by saying that he is willing to go if he receives an invitation.Biden reportedly welcomed the exchange between Moon and the Pope as "good news" and praised Moon for making progress in resolving Korean Peninsula issues.