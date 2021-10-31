S. Korea Set to Begin Gradual Return to Normalcy

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will enforce the first phase of a gradual transition into a new living with COVID-19 system from Monday, easing curbs on private gatherings and quarantine measures.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Sunday, the government will enforce the first of the three-stage transition to "living with COVID-19" from 5 a.m. Monday.Under the plan, up to ten people can gather for private meetings in Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province regardless of vaccination. In non-capital areas, up to 12 people can gather.At restaurants and cafes, which are vulnerable to the spread of the virus, however, only up to four unvaccinated people can gather.Restaurants, cafes and most multiuse facilities will be allowed to operate without curfew, while nighttime entertainment facilities with high risks of virus transmissions will be allowed to operate until midnight.The government will introduce a COVID-19 pass system for virus-prone entertainment facilities and indoor gyms, which requires visitors to present a vaccination certificate or negative test results to enter.The government plans to enforce the first phase for four weeks and conduct a comprehensive evaluation for two weeks before moving on to the next step.