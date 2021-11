Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin COVID-19 vaccinations of teenagers aged 12 to 15 on Monday as it is set to enforce the first phase of a new scheme to return to normal life.According to the state vaccination task force on Sunday, teenagers in the age group will receive the two-shot Pfizer vaccine from Monday through November 27.As of Saturday, more than 493-thousand teenagers aged 12 to 15, or about 26-point-four percent of the age group, made reservations to receive the vaccination.The nation will also begin to administer a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines for immunocompromised patients, including patients with leukemia and HIV, or those who have had organ transplants.Booster shots will be given to these people who completed their initial doses at least two months ago.