Photo : YONHAP News

Chairman of the minor opposition People's Party, Ahn Cheol-soo, will declare his bid to run in next year's presidential election.The party said on Sunday that Ahn will declare his presidential bid at 10 a.m. Monday in front of the National Assembly.It will be his third presidential bid after 2012 and 2017.In 2012, Ahn ran for the presidency as an independent but withdrew from the race before the election, throwing his support for Moon Jae-in, a candidate from the then opposition Democratic Party.In 2017, he ran as a candidate of the People's Party and finished third with 21-point-41 percent of the vote.