Unification Minister Meets WFP Chief, Vatican Official on N. Korea Issues

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young met with the head of the World Food Program (WFP) and a senior Vatican official in Italy and discussed ways to cooperate on humanitarian aid for North Korea.According to the Unification Ministry on Sunday, Lee held meetings with WFP Executive Director David Beasley and Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson on Friday in Rome.In the meeting with the head of the UN food agency, Minister Lee shared the assessment of North Korea's food situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and discussed possible cooperation on humanitarian aid for the North.The minister called on the WFP to play leading roles in efforts to alleviate the difficulties of North Koreans and Beasley vowed his agency's cooperation.In the meeting with Cardinal Turkson, the first Prefect of the Dicastery for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, the minister discussed the Vatican's roles in efforts to bring peace to the Korean Peninsula, such as declaring a formal end to the Korean War.The two sides agreed to actively seek the Vatican's roles in promoting peace on the peninsula and realizing a peaceful reunification of the two Koreas.