Transition to 'Living with COVID-19' Begins

Written: 2021-11-01 08:32:56Updated: 2021-11-01 09:38:30

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is loosening stricter social distancing rules as it begins a gradual transition into a new living with COVID-19 system on Monday. 

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Monday, the government has enforced the first of the three-stage transition to "living with COVID-19" from 5 a.m. Monday.

Under the plan, up to ten people can gather for private meetings in Seoul, Incheon and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province regardless of vaccination. In non-capital areas, up to 12 people can gather.

At restaurants and cafes, which are vulnerable to the spread of the virus, however, only up to four unvaccinated people are allowed to gather.

Restaurants, cafes and most multi-use facilities will be allowed to operate without a curfew, while nighttime entertainment facilities with high risks of virus transmissions will be allowed to operate until midnight.

The government will introduce a COVID-19 pass system for virus-prone entertainment facilities, singing rooms, public baths, indoor gyms and casinos. Visitors will be required to present a vaccination certificate or negative test results to enter under the system. 

This is also required at places with high risk of infections such as hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.  

The government plans to enforce the first phase for four weeks and conduct a comprehensive evaluation for two weeks before moving on to the next step.
