Moon Urges G20 to Make More Contributions to Tackling Climate Change

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has urged the Group of 20(G20) nations to make more contributions to tackling climate change and providing assistance in consideration of developing countries.The president made the call on Sunday during a session of the G20 summit at the La Nuvola convention center in Rome.The president said the international community can realize solidarity and cooperation and achieve the goal of sustainable development when reducing gaps and differences among people and nations.Moon appears to have expressed his intent to bridge gaps between advanced and developing countries, which are divided over how to tackle climate change.Scientists and advanced nations are calling on developing countries to take more active steps, while developing countries, including China and India, argue that it’s more important to stick to current greenhouse gas reduction goals and assist poor countries vulnerable to climate change.President Moon also said South Korea will continue to increase its official development assistance for developing nations, while enhancing cooperation with developing countries for digital and green transitions.