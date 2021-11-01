Merkel Vows to Continue Support for Peace Efforts on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in asked outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to continue her attention and support of peace efforts on the Korean Peninsula and relations between the two countries.The president made the call on Sunday during his summit with Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.Merkel will step down as early as next month after 16 years in office, as her party lost the general election in September.In the summit with the outgoing chancellor, Moon assessed that relations between the two nations have developed solidly since 2005 when Merkel took office, and expressed gratitude for her efforts to improve bilateral ties.Moon asked Merkel to continue to play an important role after she steps down in resolving various global issues including climate change, refugees and infectious diseases.Merkel said she will continue to support efforts to improve inter-Korean relations and bring peace to the Korean Peninsula.