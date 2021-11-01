S. Korea, Australia Agree to Sign Carbon Neutrality Technology Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held a summit with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in carbon neutrality.At the summit held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, the two leaders agreed to sign a technology partnership on carbon neutrality to expand cooperation in that area.The presidential office said the two nations agreed to establish a systematic partnership to identify and finance projects related to carbon neutrality, such as hydrogen, steel, solar energy and carbon capture, utilization and storage(CCUS).In his opening remarks at the summit, President Moon also expressed hope that the two nations would enhance cooperation in the fields of hydrogen and space development, mentioning the recent launch of the nation's first domestically developed space rocket Nuri.The two leaders noted that the nations are commemorating the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year.Morrison hoped that the two nations would establish a comprehensive strategic partnership and invited Moon to visit Australia this year.