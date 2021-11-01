Menu Content

Top Diplomats of S. Korea, US Discuss War-Ending Declaration in Rome

Written: 2021-11-01 09:24:48Updated: 2021-11-01 11:06:53

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks in Italy on Sunday to discuss Korean Peninsula issues including declaring a formal end to the Korean War. 

Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong met with his U.S. counterpart, Antony Blinken, in Rome for about an hour.

The two sides exchanged opinions on South Korea-U.S. relations, peninsula issues and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The ministry said that Chung and Blinken agreed on the need to stably manage the peninsula situation and held serious discussions on ways to resume the peace process, including the war-ending declaration.  

The ministry said the two sides also assessed that the bilateral alliance is developing into a "comprehensive global alliance" to address global issues such as chip supply chains and the COVID-19 pandemic, moving beyond regional cooperation. 

It added that the top diplomats noted recent active communications between the two nations at various levels and agreed to continue close cooperation and coordination.
