Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 1,686

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily cases fell to the 16-hundreds on Monday as the nation began a gradual transition to "living with COVID-19."The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Monday that one-thousand-686 infections were confirmed throughout Sunday, raising the country's cumulative total to 366-thousand-386.The daily tally dropped by 375 from the previous day to fall below two-thousand for the first time in five days, apparently on fewer tests over the weekend.Authorities remain on alert over a possible resurgence of infections from the Halloween weekend and the implementation of measures to return to normalcy.Of the new cases, one-thousand-666 were local infections, while 20 were from overseas.The capital region accounts for 79-point-six percent of all new domestic cases including 639 cases in Seoul and 560 cases in Gyeonggi Province. Non-capital areas added 340 cases.Nine deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-858. The fatality rate is zero-point-78 percent, while the number of critically ill patients is up by eleven from the previous day to 343.