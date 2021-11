Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has arrived in the United Kingdom to attend the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties(COP26).Moon arrived in Glasgow, Scotland, on Sunday night after wrapping up his trip to Italy for the G20 summit. The president will deliver speeches at the two-day climate summit presenting his government's carbon neutrality policy.Last month, South Korea decided to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030, sharply raising its previous goal.During his U.K. trip, Moon will also announce that South Korea will join the Global Methane Pledge, a global pact to cut methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.In addition, he will explain South Korea's support policy for developing countries in the fields of carbon neutrality, forestry and healthcare.