No. of Non-Regular Workers with Bachelor's Degree or Higher Reach New High

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The number of non-regular workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher surpassed two-point-eight million to reach a new record high.According to Statistics Korea’s database, the Korean Statistical Information Service(KOSIS), on Monday, the number of non-regular workers stood at two-point-84 million as of August, up 12-point-seven percent from a year ago.The figure was the highest to be posted since related statistics began to be compiled in 2003 and also the highest since criteria on compiling such statistics changed in 2019.Non-regular workers who held a bachelor’s degree or higher accounted for 35-point-two percent of all non-regular workers as of August, up one-point-three percentage points from the same period last year. The percentage was also a new high.Among such workers, nearly 57 percent were women and some 71 percent were temporary workers.The number of non-regular workers in their 20s and 30s grew by 125-thousand to two-point-43 million, accounting for some 30 percent of all non-regular workers.