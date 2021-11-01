'Daily Cases Could Double, Triple as Living With COVID-19 Transition Begins'

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities expect that daily COVID-19 cases could double or even triple from current levels as the nation begins its transition into a system of living with the virus.On a local radio program on Monday, senior health ministry official Son Young-rae said what's important is the nature of the new patients and whether vulnerable groups such as the elderly and the unvaccinated can be defended over the overall number of new infections.Referencing earlier experiences in other countries, Son noted that those that have done relatively well transitioned gradually, while keeping certain quarantine elements. Characteristics include lifting restrictions for the fully vaccinated, adopting a pass entry system and maintaining mandatory indoor mask wearing.Son projected the domestic health care system will be able to accommodate up to five-thousand daily cases, with emergency measures, including gathering bans, kicking in should new cases surge to ten-thousand.The official, meanwhile, expected the final phase of the three-step transition involving only basic quarantine rules to be enforced as early as late January as long as less than 75 percent of beds for critical cases are in use.