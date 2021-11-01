Moon: S. Korea Will Fully Scrap Coal-Fired Power Generation by 2050

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says South Korea is actively implementing policies to slash carbon emissions and is on course to fully scrap all coal-fired power plants by 2050.Moon made the remark during a session of the G20 Summit in Rome, Italy, on Sunday.The statement marks the first time his government's more recent goals were presented to the international community as the country aims to be carbon neutral by 2050.Moon explained that South Korea enacted a bill mandating national carbon neutrality by 2050, while also raising its greenhouse gas reduction goal, known as the nationally determined contribution(NDC), to 40 percent by 2030.The president said he’ll be talking about the plans during the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference which kicked off on Sunday in Glasgow for a 13-day run.Moon then cited that since the launch of his administration, eight coal-fired power plants have been shut down and that two more will close by the end of the year. He also said that South Korea has already suspended new financing for overseas coal projects.