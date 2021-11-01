Ahn Cheol-soo Announces Bid to Run in 2022 Presidential Election

Photo : KBS News

Minor People's Party leader Ahn Cheol-soo has announced his bid to run in the presidential election, pledging to secure a future growth engine through the development of cutting-edge science and technology.Ahn, who is vying for the presidency for a third time, said on Monday that he will end politics based on hatred, lies and the past, and open an era of major transition and innovation.Through bold restructuring, the minor party leader pledged to name a new deputy prime minister overseeing science and technology and lay the cornerstone for a vaccine sovereign state and a global leader in AI and semiconductors.Ahn also promised to focus on fulfilling key national tasks and opening an era of technocracy by commissioning specialized government officials to lead the public sector.As the ruling Democratic Party(DP) is set to maintain its supermajority in parliament for two more years after the election in March 2022, Ahn pledged to actively operate a consultative body with political parties and hold regular meetings with party leaders should he win.Ahn also promised to step down if his administration fails to secure 50 percent of public approval midway through his term, or if his party falls short of gaining most of the parliamentary seats in the 2024 general elections.