Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been named a guest country of honor for a major international culture and arts festival in Latin America.The Asian country was introduced as an expected honorary guest at the closing of the 49th Cervantino International Festival held in the central Mexican region of Guanajuato on Sunday.The annual comprehensive festival of theater, dance, music and visual arts was launched in 1972 and is held for around 20 days each year in October.Some three-thousand artists from around 30 countries participate in the festivities, attracting 400-thousand visitors.South Korea was invited as the guest of honor for the festival's 50th run in 2022, as Seoul and Mexico City celebrate the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.​