Photo : KBS News

A four-day primary vote by members of the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) kicked off on Monday.The combined outcome of the party member vote and a general public survey from Wednesday to Thursday, each accounting for 50 percent, is set to be announced on Friday.One of the four contenders - Hong Joon-pyo, Won Hee-ryong, Yoo Seong-min and Yoon Seok-youl - will be elected the PPP's presidential candidate without a runoff.With the number of party members holding voting rights more than doubling to 570-thousand around the June party convention, the primary outcome is expected to highly reflect sentiments of new members. Of them, about half are in their 20s to 40s.Currently, Hong and Yoon are leading public polls, each outnumbering the other within the margin of error.