Domestic

Arrest Warrant Sought for 3 Figures in Land Development Scandal

Written: 2021-11-01 14:58:57Updated: 2021-11-01 15:45:07

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal have requested arrest warrants for three key figures on charges of breach of trust and bribery.

Investigators at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office filed the requests on Monday for Hwacheon Daeyu major shareholder Kim Man-bae, lawyer Nam Wook and Chung Min-yong, a former executive at Seongnam Development Corporation.

The three are accused of colluding with former acting president of Seongnam Development Corporation Yoo Dong-gyu to have Hwacheon Daeyu reap gains of at least 65 billion won through the project while the corporation incurred losses.

​Prosecutors also applied an additional breach of trust charge against Yoo, who was arrested and indicted last month for allegedly accepting 500 million won in bribes in exchange for business favors for Hwacheon Daeyu.

Chung, also an attorney, served as former head of the strategic business division at Seongnam Development Corporation.
