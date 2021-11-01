S. Korea, China Nuke Envoys Hold Virtual Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and China held virtual talks on Monday and discussed ways to revive the Korean Peninsula peace process, according to the Foreign Ministry.Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for peninsula peace and security affairs, and his counterpart Liu Xiaoming also likely discussed Seoul's proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Noh talked about South Korea's efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea and asked for Beijing to play a constructive role, to which the Chinese envoy agreed.The two countries' top diplomats had also discussed the war-ending declaration on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.According to Xinhua news agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during the meeting said that he was optimistic North Korea and the U.S. would resume dialogue at an appropriate time, and that China supports all efforts that are conducive to politically resolving peninsula affairs.