KT Wiz Beats Samsung Lions in KBO Tiebreaker to Win 1st Regular Season Title

Photo : YONHAP News

The KT Wiz beat the Samsung Lions in a Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) tiebreaker game on Sunday, claiming the regular season title and securing a ticket to their first Korean Series.The Wiz shut out the Lions one-to-nil in the first tiebreaker since 1986 at the Daegu Samsung Lions Park. During the regular season, each team played 144 games, winning 76, losing nine and tying 59.The Wiz earned the season title in the shortest time since its debut seven years ago, thanks in most part to daring all-out pitching by right-hander William Cuevas.The Venezuelan, who had only two days of rest after throwing 108 pitches against the NC Dinos Thursday, pitched seven innings, only allowing an infield single in the fourth. Kang Baek-ho's RBI single in the sixth provided the only run in the game.The KT Wiz now have their eyes set on the best-of-seven Korean Series, scheduled to open on November 14.